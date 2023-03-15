Changing your idea of what robots can do.

Discover practical robotics solutions designed to tackle today’s—and tomorrow’s—toughest automation challenges.

Trusted by industry-leading organizations around the world

Your teammate, your tool. Meet Spot.

Our agile, mobile robot will redefine your day-to-day. It works anywhere you work, gathering data, keeping people out of harm’s way, and exploring without boundaries.

The Future of Warehouse Automation

Use Stretch to streamline case handling and trailer unloading operations. Easy to deploy and flexible, Stretch keeps your operations moving.

Solutions for the real world

Give your team the tools to make work better: find solutions to keep your operations productive and keep your people safe.

Inspection

Site Management

Warehouse Automation

Safety & Security

Research & Development

Industries

See how our robots are being put to work in your industry.

Starting Strong: How to Deploy Mobile Robots for Industrial Inspection

In this webinar, we share strategies to deploy your Spot fleet with the least friction, fastest time to productivity, and greatest ROI possible. Discover proven methods for overcoming common challenges operations teams experience as they deploy robots.

Redefining robotics: Atlas & innovation

With innovation at our core, we’re pushing the limits of mobility, dexterity, and intelligence with our next generation robots. Step into our lab and explore our state-of-the-art hardware and advanced control systems with Atlas.

Featured resources

Start building tomorrow’s solutions today.

Have a question about our robots? Reach out to our team.

